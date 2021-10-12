CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hard work paying off for Archer playmaker, Georgia Tech recruit D.J. Moore

By Chris Starrs Staff Correspondent
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue in no small part to sustaining ACL injuries in the eighth and 10th grade, Archer receiver D.J. Moore thinks some colleges were reluctant to recruit him. “Early on, my recruiting was kind of slow because I think a lot of people were sleeping on me because of the two injuries I had early on,” said Moore, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior. “A lot of people probably didn’t think I’d bounce back from that but I did. I put my head down and went to work and bounced back and you can see on film that it didn’t affect me at all.”

