Capital gains – a gourmet guide to Bristol - Wales

After a year of putting travel plans on hold, only paradise will do. And you’ll find it hidden in the tropical rainforests along the Straits of Malacca on Malaysia’s western coast. This private sanctuary sits on a 121ha island, enclosed by white sand beaches and perfectly named Emerald Bay. Take your pick from luxury villas or estates – some set high in the hills, others with garden views or upon stilts over the waters, all with traditional Malaysian wood carvings. But a word of warning: be prepared to share with long-tailed macaques, oriental pied hornbills and giant monitor lizards because this resort is entrenched in nature.

