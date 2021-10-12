Unimpressed by equity ‘audit’
I participated recently in one of Isle of Wight County Schools’ ($60,000) equity audit focus groups as facilitated by Dr. Valaida Wise Consulting. After being asked to self-identify by skin color, sexual orientation and name origination, we were asked a series of questions designed to stimulate discussion centered on perceptions of what is fair and equitable and who is marginalized. Discussion was certainly stimulated, and as far as I could tell, most of the participants are not satisfied with IWCS efforts (so far) to push a race/gender driven segregation ideology into our schools without parents’ knowledge or approval.smithfieldtimes.com
