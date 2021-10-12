CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BookTrib's Bites: Moving Memoir, Financial Intrigue, Paranormal and Human Drama

 10 days ago

"Living in Color: A Story of Love, in Sickness and in Health" This is the extraordinary true story of the last six months of the life of Margot Murphy after a nine-year battle with cancer, written by her husband. Unflinching in its honesty and transparency, the story is a

Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
columbusunderground.com

Theater Review: Red Herring’s Moving Historical Drama ‘These Shining Lives’

Time leads us all to our deaths. Melanie Marnich’s These Shining Lives, directed by Nancy Shelton Williams in a punch-in-the-gut production for Red Herring, grapples with that incontrovertible truth, along with the human need to be remembered, to feel a part of something, and the hunger for justice. These Shining...
MOVIES
Herald Community Newspapers

BookTrib's Bites: A Little Bit of Everything

It's a proven fact: We are healthier and happier when we are laughing. Not only is laughter good for our body, mind and spirit, but it can also help us face the uncomfortable challenge of dealing with our personal difficulties. "Almost Happy: Pushing Your Buttons With Reverse Psychology" provides practical...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

‘Night Teeth’ Review: A Vampire Thriller That’s Too Cut-and-Paste to Have Any Bite

The vampire genre is a lot like a vampire: It has lived for hundreds of years, and every time you think it’s about to die off it gets an infusion of new blood. Since the logistics of neck-biting and blood-sucking are no longer incendiary, a vampire movie, novel, or TV series that strikes a chord will tend to be infused with a tasty metaphor, one that reaches beyond the “erotic” obvious. In the mid-’70s, when the genre had come to seem musty, Stephen King’s “‘Salem’s Lot” (1975) and Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” (1976) revived it by plugging the...
MOVIES
New Scientist

Invasion review: A slow-moving, tedious disaster drama

It takes a while for the alien incursion promised in the title of Apple TV+’s Invasion to arrive, and even then, the aliens themselves and their purpose remain largely shrouded in mystery. A slow-moving, often tedious disaster drama, Invasion takes five episodes to get through what a blockbuster movie might take care of in half an hour.
TV SERIES
Film Threat

Beyond Paranormal

Beyond Paranormal is a narrative horror feature with elements of found footage stemming from the audition process (?) of one of the main characters. Social media influencer Lily (Cortney Palm) is aiming for a coveted role in Chaz Gold’s (Oliver Cooper) latest project. To that end, the ego-driven director has her record her every waking moment and prove how much she wants the part both to him and her followers. Lily’s boyfriend Ray (Ryan Donowho), a writer, is not too keen on this but does his best to support her.
MOVIES
Telegraph

Succession, series 3 episode 1 review: biting and brilliant, this drama deserves far higher ratings

Some shows punch above their weight. Succession cleaned up at the Emmys last year: outstanding drama, best lead actor, best direction, writing and casting. Yet most people have never seen it. Here, where it’s shown on Sky Atlantic, the first series averaged 150,000 viewers. In the US, where it can be found on HBO, the second series concluded with 1.1 million. In ratings terms, it’s a minnow.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
CELEBRITIES

