Arden Hills, MN

Rotary teams up with area theaters for fundraising event

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Rotary Club of Arden Hills & Shoreview was considering alternatives for fundraising events to support its local and international charitable projects, it occurred to members that one of the other great community assets in the area might be able to help. Rotarians thought that perhaps Lakeshore Players Theatre in White Bear Lake might be persuaded to lend their talents with which they have entertained audiences for the past 68 years.

