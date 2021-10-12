CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For construction sector to get the maximum value from data, we have to get better at managing it

By Will Squires
newcivilengineer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only sectors less digitised than construction, are hunting and agriculture. At least, that was the conclusion of a — now much discussed and oft-cited — 2016 research paper by McKinsey. It’s a dramatic finding, particularly for an industry that has only managed 1% productivity growth in the last two decades.

