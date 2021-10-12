CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTWVE_0cPO43kv00
Virus Outbreak Boeing Vaccines FILE — In this April 26, 2021, file photo Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked in a storage lot, near Boeing Field in Seattle. The Boeing Co. told employees, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, that they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired. The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE — (AP) — The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.

The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8.

“Compliance with these requirements is a condition of employment,” states a Boeing internal presentation from Tuesday viewed by the newspaper. “Employees who are unable to meet these requirements ... may be released from the company.”

Employees can request exemptions “due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief.” Any employee granted such an exemption will have to “undergo frequent testing for COVID-19” and be ready to “present a negative test result upon request.”

The policy will apply to roughly 125,000 U.S.-based employees company-wide, with about 57,000 of those in Washington state.

Jon Holden, president of International Association of Machinists (IAM) District 751, in his message to members in the October issue of the union paper, wrote that “the reality is our members are polarized on this issue.”

“It is our responsibility to defend and advocate for all our members,” Holden added. And though he noted that he and his family are vaccinated, the union must also defend “those who can’t or won’t accept the vaccine.”

The white-collar union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), said in a statement Tuesday it is engaging with Boeing “to ensure implementation gives proper consideration to members' concerns.”

Boeing may face more resistance to the new policy in Republican-controlled states.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring private companies or any other entity from requiring vaccines.

Boeing has more than 5,000 employees in Texas. It has about 32,000 more at facilities in Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Southwest: We won't put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

DALLAS — (AP) — Southwest Airlines will let unvaccinated employees keep working past early December instead of putting them on unpaid leave if they apply for an exemption on medical or religious grounds. Federal contractors — including major U.S. airlines – face a Dec. 8 deadline to require employees to...
DALLAS, TX
WHIO Dayton

US Labor Department warns 3 GOP states over COVID rules

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Biden administration threatened Tuesday to revoke the authority for three Republican-controlled states to handle their own workplace safety enforcement because they have refused to adopt rules to protect health care workers from COVID-19. The threats were sent to Arizona, South Carolina and Utah as the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration prepares to adopt much more far-reaching vaccination and testing rules affecting 80 million Americans. In nearly half the states, it will have to rely on state labor regulators for enforcement.
PHOENIX, AZ
WHIO Dayton

United posts $473 million 3Q profit on federal pandemic aid

United Airlines reported a $473 million profit for the third quarter thanks to more than $1 billion in federal pandemic aid that helped pay airline employees this summer. Leisure travelers packed planes over the vacation season, but by the end of summer bookings tailed off as the delta variant drove an increase in COVID-19 cases, and a hoped-for rally in business travel fizzled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Former Calif. regulator tapped to run highway safety agency

DETROIT — (AP) — A former California pollution regulator is being nominated to run the nation's highway safety agency. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intention to nominate Steven Cliff, who has served as deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since February, to become the agency's administrator.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Seattle, WA
Vaccines
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Vaccines
State
Alabama State
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
State
Arizona State
WHIO Dayton

US high court won’t block vaccines for Maine health workers

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to block a vaccine requirement imposed on Maine health care workers, the latest defeat for opponents of vaccine mandates. It was the first time the Supreme Court weighed in on a statewide vaccine mandate. It previously rejected challenges of...
MAINE STATE
WHIO Dayton

Indictment accuses Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. The U.S. attorney's office announced that the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Canadian National CEO retiring in face of investor pressure

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Canadian National's CEO is retiring instead of staying to fight against an investor who has been pushing for his ouster. The Montreal-based railroad on Tuesday announced JJ Ruest's decision to retire at the end of January without mentioning the pressure it is facing from the London-based investment firm TCI Fund. The fund is also seeking several operational changes at Canadian National in the wake of its failed attempt to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad.
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

Police shooting looms over Emanuel in confirmation battle

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The fatal police shooting of a Black teen in Chicago seven years ago is looming large over the city’s former mayor, Rahm Emanuel, as he looks to win confirmation as President Joe Biden’s ambassador to Japan. Several liberal House lawmakers and activists complain that Emanuel's handling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
WHIO Dayton

Union Pacific and its unions sue each other over vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Union Pacific and its labor unions are suing each other to determine whether the railroad has the authority to require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The unions argue that the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad should have negotiated with them before announcing it would...
OMAHA, NE
WHIO Dayton

Retired Rep. Bill Zeliff, who probed Waco siege, dies at 85

Former U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff, a three-term Republican best known for helping lead the congressional investigation of the government's disastrous siege of the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, has died. He was 85. Zeliff, who represented southern and eastern New Hampshire in the U.S. House from 1991 to 1997,...
NEW HAMPSHIRE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Former Dayton congressman remembers Colin Powell

DAYTON — When Dayton Democrat Tony Hall was in Congress he saw Colin Powell rise through the ranks in Washington over the years, mostly in Congressional hearings. “I saw him in different stages, first as a Colonel. When he was in the White house, when he was a General, when he was in the Middle East,” Hall said.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap#The Boeing Co#The Seattle Times#Iam#Speea#Republican
WHIO Dayton

GOP firebrand Michele Fiore enters Nevada governor's race

CARSON CITY, Nev. — (AP) — A Las Vegas city councilwoman who gained national attention for her support of armed militiamen who clashed with federal law officers during armed standoffs last decade said Tuesday she is running for governor of Nevada. Republican Michele Fiore announced her plan to run at...
NEVADA STATE
WHIO Dayton

South African regulator rejects Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, or SAHPRA, said in a statement Tuesday that the request for Sputnik V to be authorized...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WHIO Dayton

Vulnerable nations lay out demands for climate talks

LONDON — (AP) — A group comprising dozens of nations particularly vulnerable to the effects of global warming have laid out their key demands ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. These include getting rich countries to commit to fulfill and step up their pledges of financial assistance...
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

FBI at Russian oligarch's homes for 'law enforcement' action

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal agents were carrying out "law enforcement activity" on Tuesday at a Washington mansion and New York City townhouse tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. FBI officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Navy report has concluded there were sweeping failures by commanders, crew members and others that fueled the July 2020 arson fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, calling the massive five-day blaze in San Diego preventable and unacceptable. While one sailor has been charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

Bulgaria makes virus pass mandatory for indoor venues

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgaria is introducing a COVID-19 “Green Certificate” as a mandatory requirement for access to restaurants, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, gyms, clubs and shopping malls as the country faces a surge in coronavirus infections. Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov explained Tuesday that the new digital or paper...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
46K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy