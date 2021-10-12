Fall River will smell a little sweeter as premium chocolate company that started here to open new location
The City of Fall River is about to smell a little sweeter. Dorothy Cox Chocolates is set to open a new location at the old Save A Lot building at 100 Griffin Street. The founder, Mary Dorothy Cox, was a Fall River native who started selling her chocolates in 1928 after making them in her kitchen. 3rd and 4th generation candy makers currently use family recipes to create their chocolates.fallriverreporter.com
Comments / 0