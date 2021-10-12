CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River will smell a little sweeter as premium chocolate company that started here to open new location

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Fall River is about to smell a little sweeter. Dorothy Cox Chocolates is set to open a new location at the old Save A Lot building at 100 Griffin Street. The founder, Mary Dorothy Cox, was a Fall River native who started selling her chocolates in 1928 after making them in her kitchen. 3rd and 4th generation candy makers currently use family recipes to create their chocolates.

