We are seeking to recruit a Welfare Assistant (Maternity Cover) for 15hours per week (9am-12pm daily) to assist the welfare team to ensure students’ health and wellbeing needs are met and enable students to fully participate in an active school life. This position would work with the Welfare Officer to support the medical provision at Capital City Academy during the school term. We aim to ensure the best possible medical care is available to students during the school day and the successful candidate would be offering face to face support for the students in the medical room each morning. A key feature of the role will be the liaison between students, parents, school staff and external agencies to support the medical needs of students and so excellent communication skills are essential.

JOBS ・ 7 DAYS AGO