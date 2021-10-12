CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,000 summoned as possible jurors in Arbery slaying trial

By RUSS BYNUM - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Jury duty notices have been mailed to 1,000 people in Georgia for the approaching trial of three white men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery. Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Ronald Adams said Tuesday that pretrial publicity surrounding the February 2020 slaying made it necessary to summon such a large jury pool. He says 600 people have been ordered to report Monday when jury selection begins. If that's not enough to select a final jury, another 400 are on standby to show up a week later. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael have been charged with murder along with their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, for chasing and shooting the Black man as he ran in their neighborhood. Defense attorneys say the shooting was in self-defense.

www.wcn247.com

