Van Horn, TX

To oldly go: Shatner, 90, inspires with real-life space trip

By CODY JACKSON, ANDREW DALTON - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — As William Shatner prepares to be beamed up at age 90 for his first real-life space flight, he’s bringing out the awe in people around a rural Texas spaceport. The mayor of Van Horn, the nearest town to the port where Shatner on Wednesday will become the oldest person to be launched into space, says it's about time the “Star Trek" star made the trip for real. Mayor Becky Brewster says Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock were the first to get her excited about space. She says she'll be watching from her backyard as Shatner heads skyward on the rocket from Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

