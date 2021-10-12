CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Maud arrives on Blu-ray (plus Digital) and DVD 11/30

Cover picture for the articleExperience the terrifying film that Esquire calls “a mesmerizing horror masterpiece” when Saint Maud arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD November 30 from Lionsgate. Saint Maud stars Morfydd Clark (Crawl, TV’s “His Dark Materials,” “Dracula”) and Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Vox Lux, TV’s “The Looming Tower”). Saint Maud will be available on Blu-ray™ + Digital and DVD for the suggested retail price of $17.99 and $14.98, respectively.

bubbleblabber.com

Out Today On Blu-Ray/DVD 10/5/21: Warner Home Entertainment

Four newly released images reveal the intensity and fear factor across virtually every frame of Night of the Animated Dead, an animated remake of George A. Romero’s 1968 horror classic – now available on Digital, and coming to Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on October 5. The four new images...
MOVIES
readjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (October 5th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for October 5th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Space Jam: A New Legacy, Halloween movies, Tex Avery Screwball: Vol 3, Elvira Haunted Hills, The Stand 2020, Night of the Animated Dead and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
TV SHOWS
wearemoviegeeks.com

Dev Patel in THE GREEN KNIGHT Arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital October 12th

The bold new take on the 14th century medieval story of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight”, comes home! The Green Knight arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital October 12 from Lionsgate. From acclaimed writer-director David Lowery (Petes’ Dragons, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, A Ghost Story), this fantasy re-telling of the classic 14th century medieval tale stars Academy Award nominee Dev Patel (2017, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Lion), Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander (2016, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, The Danish Girl), Golden Globe® nominee Joel Edgerton (2017, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, Loving), Sarita Choudhury (TV’s “Blindspot,” “Jessica Jones,” “Little Fires Everywhere”), Sean Harris (The King, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Tresspass Against Us), Kate Dickie (Prometheus, The Witch, Filth), and Ralph Iverson (The Witch, Brahms: The Boy II, TV’s “The Accidental Medium”). The Green Knight will be available on 4K + Blu-ray + Digital Combo , Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Combo, and Blu-ray for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.96, respectively.
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Free Guy – Blu-ray Review

When I reviewed the movie back in August, I said, “Free Guy is a fantastic cheerful romp and a fascinating analysis of what it means to be more than what you are.” After watching Free Guy multiple times already, my thoughts remain the same. It’s still one of the best video game movies of all time. Plus, no matter how many times you watch it, all of the jokes and heartwarming moments will still hit you over and over again. For my original thoughts on the film, click here.
MOVIES
Jennifer Ehle
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – No One Heard the Scream (Severin Films)

Director – Eloy de la Iglesia (El Pico, Navajeros) Starring – Carmen Sevilla (Cross of the Devil, House of the Damned), Vincente Parra (The Cannibal Man, Daddy’s War), and Maria Asquerino (Dead of Laughter, Nobody Will Speak of Us When We’re Dead) Release Date – 1973. Rating – 3/5. Blu...
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Release Dates

Director James Wan’s 2021 horror flick Malignant will begin its post-HBO Max home video release later this month, then wrapup just after Thanksgiving. The Malignant Digital HD release date is set for October 22nd so you’ll be able to watch it Halloween. Blu-ray and DVD editions of Malignant will arrive on November 30th, over a month later. No 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray version is planned at this time.
MOVIES
iconvsicon.com

James Wan’s ‘Malignant’ To Hit Blu-ray and DVD In November; Premium Digital Ownership Debuts Early On October 22nd!

Discover terrifying realities when “Malignant” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on October 22. Director James Wan (“The Conjuring,” “Aquaman,” “Furious 7”) returns to his roots with this original horror thriller. The film is also from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (“M3GAN,” TV’s “Luke Cage”), story by Wan, Ingrid...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Halloween Kills Blu-ray and DVD will have alternate ending

Halloween Kills has only just come out in the UK and already we've been promised an extended cut with an alternate ending. For horror fans, we imagine that's like Christmas coming early. Director David Gordon Green has been speaking to Collider about the latest entry in the revived series, when...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

No Time To Die Blu-Ray & DVD: When Is It Coming And What To Expect?

It has not been a month since the latest James Bond film was released. No Time To Die is going down in history as the last Bond film for Daniel Craig. It also has one of the biggest opening Box Office Weekend this year, besting some of the most hyped-up films.
MOVIES
readjunk.com

The Green Knight (4k UHD + Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Ralph Ineson. The Green Knight will be a movie that people will either love or absolutely hate. There’s no middle ground with this one. You’re either with it from the beginning or feel like bailing 5 minutes in. I’m still deciding which side I’m on.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

October 19th Genre Releases Include DEMONS I & II (4K), OLD (4K / Blu-ray / DVD), YOKAI MONSTERS COLLECTION (Blu-ray)

It’s that time once again, dear readers! We’re back with a brand new slate of home entertainment titles that will be debuting tomorrow. There may not be a ton of films headed home on Tuesday, but there are some killer titles that horror fans undoubtedly are going to want to pick up for their own personal collections. Both Demons and Demons 2 are getting a 4K upgrade from the fine fiends at Synapse, and if you’re looking to upgrade a few other titles as well, both Scream and The Silence of the Lambs are getting the same treatment in honor of their special anniversaries this year.
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Smallville: The Complete Series Arrives On Blu-ray

Smallville: The Complete Series marks the 20th anniversary of its first episode by arriving on Blu-ray for the first time in its entirety. The series came about at an interesting time for the franchise but it would come to define Superman for an entire generation of fans. Obviously, nobody can replace Christopher Reeve as Superman but Tom Welling but his own mark on the Man of Steel. The latter films starring Reeve basically killed the film franchise and any future films went out the window with his getting paralyzed. Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher, aired 1993-97 on ABC. Interestingly enough, a new Superman film starring Brandon Routh as the Man of Steel, Superman Returns, did premiere in 20016 while this series was on the air.
MOVIES
trekcore.com

New STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL SERIES Blu-ray Steelbooks Arrive

Back in June we previewed a new set of Star Trek: The Original Series Steelbooks coming for this year’s 55th Anniversary, and we’ve finally gout our hands on them after a few weeks of manufacturing delays. Rescheduled from early September to an October 26 release date due to some production...
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

COMING HOME IN THE DARK arrives on Blu-ray & DVD on 11/9 from Dark Sky Films

A family’s outing descends into terror when teacher Alan Hoaganraad, his wife Jill and stepsons Maika and Jordon explore an isolated coastline. An unexpected meeting with a pair of drifters – the enigmatic psychopath Mandrake and his accomplice Tubs – thrusts the family into a nightmare after the duo kidnaps them and embarks on a road trip to hell.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Scores Bloody Great $50.4 Million Debut, ‘The Last Duel’ Bombs

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween Kills” topped the weekend box office with a $50.4 million debut, giving theater owners hope that the exhibition industry is experiencing a fall resurgence. That’s a bloody good showing for “Halloween Kills” considering that the film is being release simultaneously in theaters and on-demand via Peacock, NBCUniversal’s in-house Netflix challenger. That kind of distribution pattern has depressed ticket sales in recent months, with films like Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “The Suicide Squad” failing to resonate with moviegoers when they were made available at the same time on HBO Max. “Halloween Kills” scored...
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Candyman’ Reboot Heading To Blu-Ray, 4K, DVD Next Month

The recent “spiritual sequel” to the classic 1992 Candyman seems to be the sweet gift that keeps on giving. The much-anticipated reboot–which landed in theaters in August and then got a VOD release last month–will now come to Blu-ray, 4K and DVD Nov. 16, according to a report on JoBlo.com. And Amazon reportedly is already accepting preorders.
MOVIES

