Collins Hill teachers selling T-shirts to remember educator who recently died and support his widow
Teachers at Collins Hill High School are selling T-shirts to support the widow of a popular teacher at the school who recently died. The shirt, which features pictures of Jason Appling, is being sold on customink.com as a way to both remember him and to help his wife. The website where the shirts are being sold says all of the proceeds from shirt sales will be paid directly to Kristy Appling.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
Comments / 0