KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On the strength of a record-setting performance in Missouri Western's 57-24 win over Northeastern State, Thomas Kopcho was named the MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week, presented by Mammoth Turf, for the seventh week of the 2021 season. With five FG makes and six successful PATs, Kopcho set a new MIAA/MWSU record for points by a kicker in a single game. He also equaled Missouri Western's single-game field goal record with five makes, the first time since Greg Zuerlein's 5-FG performance against Missouri Southern in 2011. Nebraska Kearney's TJ Davis was named the offensive athlete of the week and Malick Fall of Washburn was selected as the defensive athlete of the week.

3 DAYS AGO