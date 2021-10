One could almost sense Thursday night that visiting Mancos, not wanting to go quietly, had done just enough to prolong the San Juan Basin League action into a fourth game. Having led the hosting Ignacio Volleycats on just four occasions for a grand total of four points, it appeared the Lady Jays were done after Ignacio senior Alexis Pontine crushed a kill and increased IHS’ third-game lead to 19-13. But after Pontine’s subsequent serve snagged in the strings, Mancos’ players seemed to realize they’d just been tossed something of a life raft.

MANCOS, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO