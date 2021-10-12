VIDEO: Stowaway Raccoon Enjoys Day Powerboating on the Bay

No matter who you ask about the recent theft at the Poquoson Museum in Hampton Roads, you get the same response. “Why would anyone steal a rusty old 2,000-pound anchor?”. The anchor, which is about seven feet long and dates to the 1800s, was donated to the museum in 2003. At that time, the anchor was an unexpected gift. The museum did not have funds to begin restoration. Staff did not even have a place to put it. Because of its size and significant weight, the anchor was placed outside, at the back of the museum grounds. According to Paul Whitlow, president of the museum, “The anchor was one of about 20 that were donated by a single family from the Fox Hill area. This was the largest of the group. We do not have any details about the anchor’s history.”

MUSEUMS ・ 22 DAYS AGO