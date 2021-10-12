CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Miller: Ends up in Pittsburgh

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Miller was signed to the Steelers' practice squad Tuesday. After being brought in for a physical Tuesday, Miller was officially added to the practice squad. He was able to reel in 49 catches for 485 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Bears, but only had five receptions for 23 yards and a score with the Texans in 2021 before being released Oct. 6. With JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) likely out for the remainder of the season, Miller could prove to be a valuable addition to Pittsburgh.

