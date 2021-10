JustServe.org is doing a coat drive and distribution to those in need this season. Usable coats are being collected at Crystal Cleaners, 1050 Allen Road, where they will be laundered and cleaned before distribution on October 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Taylor Street side of the Middle School. The Middle School is located at 690 S. Maine Street, but the coat exchange will be held on the west side of the campus.

ADVOCACY ・ 8 DAYS AGO