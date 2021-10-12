Who does this charm belong to?

City of De Kalb issued the following announcement on Oct. 14. NIU School of Art and Design is thrilled to present Faces of Belonging a group exhibition of photographs by Amy Fleming, Edwin Perez-Hernandez, Jacob Rivera, Emma Vitallo, and Maeve Wallace. The exhibition is curated by Jessica Labatte, Associate Professor of Art at NIU. The photographs will be on display in the Annette and Jerry Johns Gallery on the second floor of the School of Art and Design’s Jack Arends Hall at Northern Illinois University from October 18 – November 2, 2021. The gallery is open to the public Monday – Friday from 9 am – 5 pm. A reception for the artists and participants will be held on Thursday, October 21 from 5-7 pm.
