Fenton, MI

Theodore Darin "Ted" Ostapchuk

Tri-County Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheodore Darin "Ted" Ostapchuk - age 56, of Fenton, died unexpectedly, Thursday, October 7, 2021. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday, October 15, 2021 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton (A live stream of the service will be available on Ted's obituary page at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com). Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, October 14 from 4 - 8 PM and Friday from 10 AM until the time of the service. Those desiring may make contributions to the Theodore D. Ostapchuk Memorial Fund, c/o his children. Ted was born October 14, 1964 in Flint, the son of Theodore G., Jr. and Jewell Elaine (McKeen) Ostapchuk. He was a 1982 graduate of Hartland High School. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Science from the University of Michigan; He also attended Michigan State University and Central Michigan University. He was a lifelong resident of Lake Shannon. Ted owned and operated Foresight Security Solutions and most recently co-owned and co-operated with his son, Max Freedom Outdoor Lawn Service. He was a member of the Lake Shannon Sportsmen Club and was a former member of the Fenton Moose Lodge. He enjoyed art, cooking, fishing, bowling, golfing, snowmobiling, and being on the lake. Surviving are his children, Max Ostapchuk and Ana Ostapchuk both of Fenton; sister, Tamra (Gary) McNutt of Fenton; niece, Kayla (Ben Willey) McNutt of Fenton; nephew, Mason McNutt of Fenton; his former wife, Kelly Lance of Fenton; aunt, Olga Mahlstede of Dayton, OH; and several cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

www.tctimes.com

