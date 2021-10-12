Pioneer in Progressive Education: Rose Scharlin School

Whether Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School was the “very first” cooperative nursery school in Los Angeles, as the school claims, it was unquestionably a pioneer in progressive childhood education and a model for other such schools in Silver Lake and the rest of the city. Initially called Echo Park Cooperative Nursery School upon its founding at Echo Park Playground in the late 1930s (or early 1940s), the school split into two groups in 1946, apparently over a political dispute. One of the groups started a new school at 2414 Lake View Avenue in Silver Lake, on an abandoned tennis court over the hill from the old Mixville studio lot (now a shopping center housing CVS Pharmacy and Whole Foods Market). Called Lakeview Cooperative Nursery School for its first few years, the name was changed to Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School, in honor of its first director, after her death in 1949. In 1955, the Echo Park school dissolved and some of its once rival members merged with Rose Scharlin. Adding another twist to the fractious affair, one of the groups involved in the 1946 rift included none other than Harry Hay and his wife Anita. Here, however, the historical record gets a bit muddled and forces us, as with much of the Rose Scharlin story (her own and the school’s), to rely on informed speculation.