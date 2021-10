The Denver Broncos are less than one-third of the way through the 2021 season and after back-to-back losses, it’s starting to seem as though trouble is on the horizon. Vic Fangio is still the head coach and his coaching staff that includes Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon is still intact. How long will that be the case? Likely until the end of this season, at least, but after performances like the one we saw on Sunday, the discussion of who will replace these guys needs to get started back up.

