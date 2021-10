Georgetown City Council approved plans on Oct. 12 for a new mural at One Love Tattoos, located at 1202 Williams Drive, Ste. A, Georgetown. According to Amanda Still, the city's arts and culture coordinator, the new mural at One Love Tattoos is part of the Commercial Mural Program that is part of the Georgetown Arts and Culture Program. The program allows for public art that is not funded by the city of Georgetown and is installed by the property owner.

