Animals Your Children May Not See.

We live in a world of diversity and wonder. Nature has endowed our blue planet with an abundance of plants, animals, and insects. Yet, we have for far too long taken our world for granted. Now we risk mass extinction of some of the world’s most beautiful and exotic creatures. From pandas to dolphins, elephants to macaws, these animals come from across the globe. They have little in common. Their habitats differ. They come from different continents and oceans. This infographic exposes the fate of some of the world’s most endangered species. This was demonstrated when the Yellowstone wolves were hunted into extinction. Beavers almost followed, because the elk that the wolves had hunted, thrived and overgrazed. This left nothing for the beavers to eat. In 2018, the world lost the last male northern white rhino. Around the world, awareness grows of the need to take urgent action to prevent the extinction of yet another of Earth’s precious creatures. We must preserve the world for the next generation. We can do our bit by protecting wildlife habitat and using sustainable and recycled products. Avoid products made from endangered or threatened species. Let’s take action to preserve our earth’s diversity.