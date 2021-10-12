CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Animals Your Children May Not See.

DJ Storm's Blog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live in a world of diversity and wonder. Nature has endowed our blue planet with an abundance of plants, animals, and insects. Yet, we have for far too long taken our world for granted. Now we risk mass extinction of some of the world’s most beautiful and exotic creatures. From pandas to dolphins, elephants to macaws, these animals come from across the globe. They have little in common. Their habitats differ. They come from different continents and oceans. This infographic exposes the fate of some of the world’s most endangered species. This was demonstrated when the Yellowstone wolves were hunted into extinction. Beavers almost followed, because the elk that the wolves had hunted, thrived and overgrazed. This left nothing for the beavers to eat. In 2018, the world lost the last male northern white rhino. Around the world, awareness grows of the need to take urgent action to prevent the extinction of yet another of Earth’s precious creatures. We must preserve the world for the next generation. We can do our bit by protecting wildlife habitat and using sustainable and recycled products. Avoid products made from endangered or threatened species. Let’s take action to preserve our earth’s diversity.

djstormsblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
infortwayne.com

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo explains how animals are acquired and cared for

Have you ever wondered how zoos get animals? Are they bought, donated, found?. Area Curator for the African Journey and Indonesian Rain Forest at Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Amber Eagleson explained the intricacies of how zoos acquire animals and provide for their required care. The process is thorough to ensure the safety of the animals.
FORT WAYNE, IN
1011now.com

Animals at Lincoln Children’s Zoo test positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Children’s Zoo said their Sumatran tigers and snow leopards have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. According to Sarah Wood with the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, over the weekend, animal keepers observed symptoms consistent with the virus in some of the large cats.
LINCOLN, NE
The Independent

Rare Sumatran tiger found dead in animal trap in Indonesia

A critically endangered Sumatran tiger was found dead after being caught in a trap on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, authorities said Monday, in the latest setback for a species whose numbers are estimated to have dwindled to about 400.The female tiger, aged between 4 and 5 years, was found dead Sunday near Bukit Batu wildlife reserve in the Bengkalis district of Riau province, said Fifin Arfiana Jogasara, the head of Riau’s conservation agency.Jogasara said an examination determined the tiger died from dehydration five days after being caught in the snare trap, apparently set by a poacher, which broke one of...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Oceans#Elephants#Endangered Species
wflx.com

Children improve vocabulary skills by reading to animals

A Palm Beach County student and dozens of other kids in our area are getting a boost in their schoolwork while also volunteering to improve the lives of some furry friends. The delight that comes from one particular Zoom call is complete with surprises for 10-year-old Leila Cowell. She loves...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
AFP

Five critically endangered monkeys shot dead in Vietnam

Poachers in Vietnam have shot dead five critically endangered langurs, a type of monkey killed for bushmeat and traditional medicine, state media said Tuesday. Rangers and police found the dead grey-shanked douc langurs during a regular patrol of forests in Quang Ngai province. Restricted to the forests of central Vietnam, the known global population of this type of langur is less than 1,000, according to conservation group Fauna and Flora International (FFI). Other conservation groups estimate their number may be higher as some habitat areas have not yet been surveyed.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
1240 WJIM

See Cute Puppies From the CAHS Walk For The Animals

Warning: prepare for puppy cuteness overload. Saturday was a big day for our friends at the Capital Area Humane Society. It was their annual Walk For The Animals fundraiser. Last year they had to do it virtually and it was a good effort. But this year they were looking for big numbers and donations.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
scitechdaily.com

Warping of Planet’s Crust: Melting of Polar Ice Shifting Earth Itself, Not Just Sea Levels

Research by new Ph.D. finds warping of planet’s crust, with far-reaching effects. The melting of polar ice is not only shifting the levels of our oceans, it is changing the planet Earth itself. Newly minted Ph.D. Sophie Coulson and her colleagues explained in a recent paper in Geophysical Research Letters that, as glacial ice from Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands melts, Earth’s crust beneath these land masses warps, an impact that can be measured hundreds and perhaps thousands of miles away.
SCIENCE
KIMT

Humane societies see an increase in animals and decrease in staff

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last year, humane societies and animal shelters saw a huge increase in animal adoptions during the 2020 peak of the pandemic. The pandemic caused them to close their doors to the public, just like other businesses, to keep their employees and community safe. Over a year...
MASON CITY, IA
ScienceAlert

Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
SCIENCE
Daily Ardmoreite

Animal shelter sees over 130 intakes during first week of October

The Ardmore Animal Shelter is currently seeing a massive influx of animals. As of Friday afternoon, 139 animals had already been taken in during the month of October, and many of these come from multiple litters of kittens. Shelter Supervisor Amanda Dinwiddie said the kitten nursery is full, and they...
ANIMALS
CleanTechnica

ClimateClever — Teach Your Children Well

We all know that the kids get it when it comes to electric cars, especially Teslas. Efficient use of the energy is a little harder to instill — try training the kids to turn off the light when they leave the room. On that note, Vanessa Rauland was inspired to create an app that teaches us how to manage our energy use. She started with one high school in Perth, Western Australia, and now her app — ClimateClever — has gone international. The idea came to her while she was doing her PhD on decarbonizing cities.
CELL PHONES
animalfair.com

Animal Affection: Green Chimneys- Partnering Children With Abandoned Animals

Animal Fair headed out to the 160-acre Green Chimneys farm in Brewster, N.Y. for a photo shoot with a lively cast of rescued animals and the children who love them. We’re not the first to discover this haven for creatures with special needs. Green Chimneys has caught the attention of others drawn to the healing vibes of unconditional love. Among the long list of celebrated boosters: Richard Gere, Sylvester Stallone, Vanessa L. Williams, Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward and Mary Tyler Moore.
BREWSTER, NY
TheConversationCanada

Sharks and rays are in free fall: More than one-third are threatened with extinction from overfishing

Sharks, rays and chimeras are now the second-most threatened vertebrate group, after amphibians. In a recent study, we found that over one-third of sharks and rays are threatened with extinction. Our findings are a wake-up call. When the International Union for the Conservation of Nature released its updated Red List of Endangered Species in September, it included our latest assessments of the status of sharks and rays. These species are more at risk of extinction than previously thought. As lead assessors of the IUCN Shark Specialist Group, we reassessed the extinction risk of all species of sharks and rays. This eight-year project...
WILDLIFE
Tri-City Herald

Cuteness overload: See Washington zoo animals enjoy pumpkin treats

Animals at a zoo in Tacoma, Washington, were treated to seasonal offerings in the form of pumpkins, footage posted on October 17 and 18 shows. Videos filmed by Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium show Suki the elephant, a beaver family, and Tilli the aardvark enjoying their treats during the zoo’s annual Zoo Boo event, which features “costumes, animals, candy and fun!” according to the zoo’s website.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheConversationCanada

To be resilient, the Canadian Prairie needs lots of wetlands

When many Canadians think of the Prairies, they envision beautiful endless landscapes of agricultural fields stretching across the horizon, perfect for a photo-op on a cross-country road trip. But what is missing from this imagery are the once-ubiquitous pothole wetlands, a defining feature of the region. In the Canadian Prairies, wetland drainage has resulted in the loss of more than 40 percent of natural wetlands. The impacts associated with this drainage are largely unmitigated. Wetlands are key ecosystem features that provide numerous services, like water purification, that are integral to social and ecological systems. Because wetlands occur largely in depressions, they regulate...
AMERICAS
ScienceAlert

The Arctic Could Be Turning Into an 'Ecological Trap' For Migrating Animals

The Arctic may no longer be the refuge it once was for migrating animals. Scientists now fear that climate change and environmental degradation have turned the yearly journey of numerous species, including birds, butterflies and ungulates, into an ecological trap. Upon reaching their destination, many animals are likely starving, being hunted or dying of disease at much higher rates than before. "These findings are alarming," says evolutionary ecologist Vojtěch Kubelka from the University of Bath in the UK. "We have lived with the notion that northern breeding grounds represent safe harbors for migratory animals." But that assumption is probably outdated. Human activity has likely undermined the...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy