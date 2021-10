Virginia May Williams Hayes, born 84 years ago in Downsville, and passed away peacefully Sept. 10, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. with her family by her side. Ginny graduated from Downsville Central School in 1955 and was married in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in 1957 with Father Ray L. Donohue officiating. She lived in Rochester for 50 years, returning often to Downsville to see her parents, Grace and Sherald Williams, formerly of Knox Avenue. She loved nothing more than rocking on the front porch, eating her mom’s famous cinnamon buns, enjoying the Catskills country air, and visiting with her family.

DOWNSVILLE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO