STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 412 PM EDT TUE OCT 19 2021 /312 PM CDT TUE OCT 19 2021/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY THROUGH MIDNIGHT THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY DRIZZLE FOR HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL LATE. LOWS 42 TO 50. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY DRIZZLE FOR HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL IN THE MORNING THEN RAIN SHOWERS BECOMING LIKELY DURING THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 50 TO 60. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE EVENING...BECOMING SCATTERED LATE. LOWS 34 TO 42...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS NORTH CENTRAL AND EAST. LOWS 32 TO 40 EXCEPT 26 TO 32 INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS...POSSIBLY MIXED WITH SNOW OVER THE INTERIOR WEST IN THE MORNING AND EVENING. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS...POSSIBLY MIXED WITH SNOW OVER THE INTERIOR WEST IN THE MORNING. LOWS 32 TO 40 EXCEPT 26 TO 32 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS...POSSIBLY MIXED WITH SNOW OVER THE INTERIOR WEST IN THE MORNING. LOWS 30 TO 38 EXCEPT 24 TO 30 INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS AROUND 50.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO