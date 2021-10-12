CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iExec Launches Oracle Factory Allowing Anyone To Create Custom Oracles in Minutes

bitcoin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESS RELEASE. Using the iExec Oracle Factory, developers are able to create their own decentralized oracles with just the API’s URL and key. In order for decentralized applications to solve real world problems, they need to make use of real word data. Decentralized oracles play a major role in blockchain-based architectures, acting as bridges between blockchains and the real world. However, developers who want to create their own oracles need existing blockchain knowledge, and coding them from scratch can take hours.

news.bitcoin.com

