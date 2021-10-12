Our View: Sooner or later, Senate must comply with open records law
The legal debate surrounding Arizona’s Open Records Law offers insights on the complexities of compelling public bodies to comply with the regulation. Earlier this month attorneys representing the Arizona Senate and “American Oversight,” returned to a Maricopa County courtroom to discuss records related to the recently completed election audit. American Oversight is a nonpartisan group based in Washington, D.C., that uses litigation to secure public records.www.myheraldreview.com
Comments / 0