CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Our View: Sooner or later, Senate must comply with open records law

myheraldreview.com
 7 days ago

The legal debate surrounding Arizona’s Open Records Law offers insights on the complexities of compelling public bodies to comply with the regulation. Earlier this month attorneys representing the Arizona Senate and “American Oversight,” returned to a Maricopa County courtroom to discuss records related to the recently completed election audit. American Oversight is a nonpartisan group based in Washington, D.C., that uses litigation to secure public records.

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

SPLC focuses on federal legislation following loss in Amendment 4 appeal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Southern Poverty Law Center is decrying a federal appeals court ruling rejecting claims that Florida’s felon-voting-rights restoration law discriminates against black women by requiring them to pay financial obligations despite barriers against them in the job market. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled unanimously on Monday […] The post SPLC focuses on federal legislation following loss in Amendment 4 appeal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOX8 News

Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in the courts. The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48 hours, and bans abortions once cardiac […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
McAlester News-Capital

OUR VIEW: Quinton settlement is open record

Quinton officials should release a settlement agreement with the town's police chief in the interest of transparency — and because it's the law. Town board members in a special meeting Thursday voted 3-2 to accept the resignation of Quinton Police Chief Lawrence “Larry” Ruiz Jr. and approved a settlement agreement with him.
QUINTON, OK
myheraldreview.com

Steven V. Roberts: What's really 'killing this country'

Iowa is represented in the U.S. House by three Republicans and one Democrat. After last year’s census, an independent advisory commission drew a new map that reaffirmed the current balance, but made one of the Republican districts slightly more competitive. This entirely reasonable adjustment was rejected by the state senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate President#Open Records Law#The Arizona Senate#American Oversight#Maricopa Superior Court
myheraldreview.com

Our View: Asking an adversary for a favor

Politicians know better, in most cases, than to argue with a newspaper. An age-old adage is sage advice for those seeking elective office: “Never fight with an organization that buys newsprint by the ton and ink by the barrel.” The point being that newspapers have enough resources to have the last word. Heck, we’ve been around long enough to write the obituary for most adversaries.
EDUCATION
myheraldreview.com

Tax-cut opponents seek to have issue go to ballot

PHOENIX — A group opposed to the tax cuts approved by the legislature that largely benefit the wealthy wants a judge to reject legal efforts to keep voters from having the last word. Attorney Andrew Gaona, who represents Invest in Arizona, says there is no legal basis for claims that...
PHOENIX, AZ
Lowell Sun

Senate votes on election law changes

Beacon Hill Roll Call records local representatives’ and senators’ votes on roll calls from the week of Oct. 4-8. The House, 156-1, approved a bill that would make changes and put Massachusetts in line with other larger egg-producing states that have put in place standards for hen confinement. In 2016, Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly passed Question 3 to prevent cruelty to farm animals. At the time it was the strongest law for farm animals in history, but since then leading retailers, producers and other states mandated even stronger standards in the shift to cage-free conditions for hens. Supporters said the bill will ensure the Bay State adapts to the new science unavailable in 2016.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Washington Post

A trooper defying his state’s vaccine mandate uses his final dispatch to tell off the governor

At the end of his final shift as a trooper with the Washington State Patrol, Robert LaMay reached for his radio. In a parting message broadcast across the agency’s dispatch system, he announced that he was “being asked to leave because I am dirty,” referring to his defiance of the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for government employees. The 22-year veteran thanked his colleagues — and offered some choice words for the governor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanity Fair

Joe Manchin Is About to Make Life Worse for His Own Constituents—And the Planet

Although Joe Manchin has been holding up Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans for a while now over the price tag, the West Virginia senator has been somewhat cagey about his actual demands. Not as guarded, perhaps, as Kyrsten Sinema, his fellow Democratic holdout; where she has refused to state her terms to anyone outside the White House, Manchin at least engages with his colleagues and speaks publicly about his objections to the reconciliation bill. But he’s been difficult to pin down nonetheless, adding to the frustrations of Democrats as they seek to deliver on the centerpiece of Biden’s domestic agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Paris Hilton calls on Biden, Congress to take action against the 'troubled teen industry'

Paris Hilton is calling on President Biden and Congress to take action against the "troubled teen industry." Hilton has become an advocate for youths who are placed in congregate-care facilities by either their parents or their state’s government after previously coming forward with her own story of abuse and trauma as a misbehaving teen in the documentary "This Is Paris."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Terry McAuliffe abruptly ends interview, tells local Virginia reporter 'You should've asked better questions'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe cut his interview short with a local Virginia TV station and scolded the reporter for not asking "better questions." WJLA 7News reporter Nick Minock conducted interviews with the former governor and his GOP rival Glenn Youngkin, sharing highlights on-air while releasing the full interviews and transcripts online.
VIRGINIA STATE
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy