Adams County Sheriff's Office dispatcher suffers medical emergency while performing duties, later dying
RITZVILLE, Wash. – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is mourning after Dispatcher and Records Clerk Kevin Swartz had an episode at work Tuesday morning, later dying. Swartz had been with the sheriff’s office for 17 years. He suffered a medical emergency while performing his duties. His team took him to the Ritzville Hospital where he passed, according to a post from the office. “This is a difficult loss to our team and our community. Kevin was a dedicated public servant. He will be greatly missed.” the post read. The sheriff’s office said the funeral details will be posted only with permission from his family. With permission from family we post the following:www.fox28spokane.com
