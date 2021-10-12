THE AMISH COOK: Prayers answered with gift of chickens

I was working in the kitchen, making lunch when I realized our supply of home-canned chicken was almost all gone. On homeschooling days I always go for simple menus for lunch. Canned pinto or black beans with onions and chicken have been a hit at our house ever since a friend shared some of hers with us several years ago. Thinking how I’ll miss not having chicken and beans to serve alongside butternut squash or a tossed salad I told God how much I’d enjoy having chicken to can with beans. Since we hadn’t raised our own broilers this year and I didn’t care for the thought of buying hormone injected meat, I wasn’t sure where to find some. Time and again when I thought about it, I just told God that in His time we’d like to have some chicken for the family.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO