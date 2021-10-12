CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

THE AMISH COOK: Prayers answered with gift of chickens

By GLORIA YODER
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was working in the kitchen, making lunch when I realized our supply of home-canned chicken was almost all gone. On homeschooling days, I always go for simple menus for lunch. Canned pinto or black beans with onions and chicken have been a hit at our house ever since a friend shared some of hers with us several years ago. Thinking how I’ll miss not having chicken and beans to serve alongside butternut squash or a tossed salad I told God how much I’d enjoy having chicken to can with beans.

