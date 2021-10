Who: Prosper Eagles varsity tennis team – led by head coach Mandy Weaver and assistant coach Hollie Cunningham. What: Varsity tennis district tournament quarterfinal round. After winning in the district quarterfinals and the semi-finals, the Eagles varsity tennis team will be heading to the playoffs, despite a loss against Allen in the district finals. The Eagles faced Little Elm in the district quarterfinals and beat them 10-0 Monday, Oct. 4 at home. They faced McKinney Boyd in the district semifinals and beat them 10-2 on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at home. They also faced Allen in the district finals and lost 1-10 on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Allen High School. The Eagles ended as the District 5-6A District Runner-Up.

PROSPER, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO