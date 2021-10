The recently released FIFA 22 may very well end up being one of the last games in the series to bear that long-standing name, if not the last. Recently, EA suggested that it was considering rebranding the FIFA games and calling them something else, stating that even if it were to cut ties with the organization, it would still hold hundreds of individual licenses that would help it retain its authenticity. Essentially, the only thing that would change would be the series’ name.

FIFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO