Marvel fans, prepare to wait a little bit longer to see Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther return to theaters. Disney has delayed release plans for several upcoming films, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from March 25 to May 6, “Thor: Love and Thunder” from May 6 to July 8 and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from July 8 to Nov. 11. With the “Black Panther” sequel jumping to November, “The Marvels” has been postponed to early 2023 and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was bumped from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023. Along with the deluge of Marvel delays,...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO