The most disappointing Royals

The crying game Only about 19,000 men have ever played Major League Baseball. 18,918 to be exact, according to the internet, but you get the idea. If you do a Moonlight Graham and even play an inning of Major League Baseball, you have proven yourself to be one of the very best in the world at your profession. Even though you are one of the very best, fans, managers, and general managers still have expectations. I normally try to write positive articles, as I know how much criticism can sting a person. After all, these are people we are writing about, are real live people who have feelings and insecurities, just like the rest of us do. That said, this isn’t geared toward being critical. It’s just a realistic look at players who have disappointed the fan base who expected more from them. How did they disappoint? It could have been any number of things. First off, baseball is a very difficult sport. Hitting a 95-mph fastball with a bat is one of the toughest things to do in sports. Throwing.