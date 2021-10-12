Kenneth M. Carpenter, 93, of Fairburn, Ga., went to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Ken was born July 15, 1928, to Theodore Roosevelt and Norma Higgins Carpenter in Madison County, Ind. His family moved shortly thereafter to North Wilkesboro, where he met his future wife, Pauline Brown. After he served in the U.S. Army during World War II, they were engaged and married on Oct. 20, 1951. Together they made a life in the West End of Atlanta and later in Fairburn, Ga., raising a daughter and serving their community, often through their church. Ken was employed as a Fuller Brush salesman, then with Mohawk Brush Company, and ultimately with the U.S. Postal Service. He spent his retirement years caring for his wife before her passing, doting on his daughter and granddaughter, and enjoying time with friends.