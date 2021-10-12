Recruiting Top Teams for the Future of Work

The actions Talent Acquisition professionals take today will lay the foundation for an incredible organization tomorrow. As the gatekeepers to not only great companies but great lives to live as well, the stories we tell and tactics we use to bring on great teams must evolve. After all, with an incredibly challenging 16 months behind us, 52% of people are interested in taking a new job this year. How is it that we can tell the right story to attract the right people and seamlessly bring them on to our teams? Yesterday’s best practices aren’t necessarily ‘best’ today and changes to the story we tell and how we attract incredible candidates must evolve.