Atlantic City, NJ

As Beach Boys turn 60, Wilson and Jardine head to A.C. – but is a reunion in the works?

By RYAN LOUGHLIN
atlanticcityweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a fun fact bound to make a lot of people feel very old: 2021 marks the 60th anniversary of The Beach Boys. That’s right, their first record “Surfin’” hit the airwaves way back in 1961 and kicked off a remarkable career packed with soaring vocal harmonies paired with songs about cars, girls and California surf culture that still somehow manages to resonate with folks today.

stardem.com

The Smithereens and Gin Blossoms' Robin Wilson at Rams Head On Stage

ANNAPOLIS — The Smithereens and Gin Blossoms Robin Wilson at Rams Head On Stage bring their catalog of hits and new music to Ram’s Head Onstage Saturday, October 16. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the performance at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50. Founded in New Jersey in 1980, The...
MUSIC
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Beach Boys Brian Wilson Plays Palace; Buzzard Swamp: Prime Spot for Hiking, Biking, and Fishing (Tues., 10/19/21)

1) Brian Wilson is one of the key ingredients of the great American songbook created by the Beach Boys. Surfing, racing, and love were some of the thematic elements in their tunes. Many of them written by Wilson, he is credited with writing more than two dozen Top 40 hits for the Beach Boys. Wilson’s innovative writing and recording techniques became well-respected in the industry. He is a true champion who overcame the incapacitating challenges of mental illness to again achieve greatness through his music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

The Beach Boys announce 2 N.J. concerts for 2022

There won’t be any water or sand, but The Beach Boys’ two 2022 shows in New Jersey may make you feel like you’re seaside. The group, formed in 1961 and known for creating a sound synonymous with surfing, has sold 100 million records worldwide over the course of their 60-year tenure. Still, they show no signs of stopping anytime soon as they continue to tour.
WILDWOOD, NJ
State
California State
Atlantic City, NJ
Entertainment
City
Atlantic City, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Nesmith, Dolenz give fans closure with Monkees farewell tour

Another pop music chapter seems to be closing as Monkees surviving members Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz are wrapping up a farewell tour whose first leg was completed in 2019 before COVID-19 shut all live music touring down. With vaccination numbers going up and coronavirus diagnoses heading in the other...
MUSIC
Person
Al Jardine
Person
Mike Love
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Blondie Chaplin
