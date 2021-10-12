As Beach Boys turn 60, Wilson and Jardine head to A.C. – but is a reunion in the works?

Brian Chidester, writer, historian, filmmaker and one-time Beach Boys’ archivist, has kept the flame burning for George A. Aberle, aka eden ahbez, best known for “Nature Boy,” first recorded by Nat King Cole in 1947 and since by the likes of Coltrane, Sinatra, Bowie and 4,000 others. A proto-hippie (‘Father of the Love Generation’), ahbez lived out of a van, slept in caves and under the Hollywood sign, but he also wrote 350 songs and his recordings influenced the likes of the Beatles, Love and the Beach Boys. Chidester’s new project, Dharmaland, with the band Ixtahuele, was inspired by some recently unearthed ahbez manuscripts; he’s now working on a documentary about ahbez’s life. Anthony Petkovich spoke with Brian Chidester for PKM.

