His voice was the soundtrack of my childhood and grown up summers filled with play-by-play interwoven with an endless trail of stories, sayings and idioms along the way. Thomas Michael “Mike” Shannon has been a voice of the St. Louis Cardinals for the past half century. He joined the broadcast booth in 1972, following a year in the team’s front office and nine seasons on the team as a third baseman and right fielder. He became the voice of the Cardinals in 2002 after the longtime voice of the ballclub and Baseball Hall of Fame broadcaster Jack Buck, died. Buck and Shannon spent three decades together in the Redbird broadcast booth.

