CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: With All of Our Hearts

By Rev. Joe Lusk
The Post and Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe word “shema” is used in the Bible to mean listen. The psalmist employs this word to ask God to listen to his prayers. We receive the admonition to listen just before God gives the commandment for us to love Him with heart, soul, and strength. In the biblical context, the word “heart” means the center of our being; it defines our essence as individuals. If God commands us to love Him completely, He will give us the ability to do so. “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength” (Deuteronomy 6:5).

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Tribune

Cody's Corner: We should not just embrace during Homecoming, but all the time

Homecoming is such a fun time of the year. Excitement is in the air as young and old get to cheer on the football team. It is also a great time for nostalgia, as we see friends we rarely get to see and think about all the great memories of when we participated in the Homecomings of years gone by. The week is usually full of different “theme” days at school, and there are fun events going on around town. Honestly, I think theme days should be a “thing” for adults.
BLACKWELL, OK
Shawnee News-Star

Minister's Corner: The search for unity

Oh, how good and pleasant it is, when brethren live together in unity! It is like fine oil upon the head that runs down upon the beard, upon the beard of Aaron, and runs down upon the collar of his robe. Imagine you have finally arrived at the house of...
RELIGION
evangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: The purpose of trials

In Exodus 3:8 KJV, we find the Lord speaking to Moses of His people Israel. He says, “And I am come down to deliver them out of the land of the Egyptians, and to bring them up out of that land unto a good land and a large, unto a land flowing with milk and honey; unto the place of the Canaanites, and the Hittites, and the Amorites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites.”
RELIGION
womanaroundtown.com

Poet’s Corner – Still Treasures

Worse than the winter’s cold. Seeking ways to remain kind. Along God’s golden sand. Gliding high above the scarp. A soundboard for my show. Where you’ll consider to rescind. There are no arms to turn back time;. Not all your suns will rise with ease. And like water colored skies...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaplain#Will Of God
iheartcats.com

You Left Our Lives But Never Leave Our Hearts Garden Stone

You’ll be flooded with wonderful memories of your cat every time you pass this heartfelt memorial stone. Losing a furry friend is heartbreaking no matter how much time passes, but your kitty left you with the best memories. This garden stone can help you cherish those moments forever. It’s painful...
PETS
The Post and Courier

Between the Stacks: Explore your family tree

Your Charleston County Library card unlocks some excellent resources to help you discover your family history. For example, did you know you can access Ancestry.com’s wealth of historical information for free?. From ccpl.org/databases, click “Biography and Genealogy,” then Ancestry Library Edition. Enter a valid CCPL library card number and pin...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Living Life Abundantly

The admonition to “live life to the fullest” frequently comes to us from inspirational authors and media. One quote from an anonymous source says, “cherish your yesterdays, dream your tomorrows and live your todays.” While I cast my vote with these positive sentiments, I know from experience that life, past and present, throws us an occasional curve ball which requires extra courage and wisdom. We cannot always cherish everything about yesterday, but we can choose to appreciate how God has helped us to grow and look forward to our future. “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly” (John 10:10b)
The Post and Courier

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: A Look at Labels

If we enter a grocery store only to discover that none of the products have labels, we could manage to a limited extent, but frustration would finally win the day. Similar problems would occur if streets, towns, and individuals had no names. I wonder, however, if we often take our need for labels too far when we attach blanket descriptions to those who disagree with us. Labeling can lead to depersonalizing others and ignoring their strengths and potential. Soren Kierkegaard said “Once you label me you negate me.” “People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart” (I Samuel 16:7b)
SOREN KIERKEGAARD

Comments / 0

Community Policy