CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: With All of Our Hearts

The word “shema” is used in the Bible to mean listen. The psalmist employs this word to ask God to listen to his prayers. We receive the admonition to listen just before God gives the commandment for us to love Him with heart, soul, and strength. In the biblical context, the word “heart” means the center of our being; it defines our essence as individuals. If God commands us to love Him completely, He will give us the ability to do so. “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength” (Deuteronomy 6:5).