Canyon Police Respond to Fatal Crash

Authorities in Canyon responded to a fatal crash on Highway 60 on Tuesday morning. According to the Canyon Police Department, at 5:40am, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Highway 60 on the report of a major crash. Officers found that a Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 19-year-old Karina Ayala, made impact with a semi truck. The Chevrolet had been travelling eastbound on Highway 60, while the semi truck was westbound on Highway 60, turning left crossing eastbound Highway 60 proper.