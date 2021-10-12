CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Friday the 13th’ Marathon Coming to SyFy

superhits1027.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInform your friends, Jason Vorhees is going to be hanging out at SyFy all day long. Just in time for Halloween, SyFy will air a Friday the 13th Marathon on Wednesday, October 13. The marathon will also include a sneak peek of SyFy’s Day of the Dead series as an...

www.superhits1027.com

bloody-disgusting.com

‘Friday the 13th’ Fan Film Sequel ‘Here Comes the Night: Part II’ Gets a Trailer

Two years ago, Tim McCormack released his Friday the 13th fan film Here Comes the Night and now it’s time for the sequel! In advance of the film’s premiere on October 29th, a trailer has been released for the short film, which sees another group of unlucky travelers cross paths with a hockey-masked psychopath in the woods.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

11 Killer Gifts for Fans of Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Other Terrifying Slasher Movies

Slasher movies are a special sub-genre of horror where a killer (usually masked-up) stalks, slays, and generally causes mayhem for a group of unsuspecting teens. Some of the best-known flicks touting this label—including Halloween, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street—also feature larger-than-life villains who, over the course of the films and their many sequels, become the characters you can’t help but root for, even if it means high body counts in the end.
MOVIES
FANGORIA

SyFy’s DAY OF THE DEAD Taps FX Masters

Todd Masters is an FX legend, with titles such as Slither, Tales from the Crypt and True Blood under his belt. Now he and his team at MastersFX have been tapped to bring the undead to life in SyFy’s Day of the Dead, and we’ve got a peek. What’s perhaps...
TV SERIES
californianewswire.com

‘FRIDAY THE 13TH’ spin-off, ’13 FANBOY’ Coming to a Theater Near You

RUIDOSO, N.M., Oct 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 13 Fanboy LLC announces: After 12 years without a “FRIDAY THE 13TH” film, fans are hungry for new blood. Enter Deborah Voorhees (yes, that is her real name), star of “FRIDAY THE 13TH part 5,” and director of the October 22, 2021 horror film “13 FANBOY.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syfy#Marathon#Friday The 13th
thedigitalfix.com

A Halloween Treat: the entire Friday the 13th Collection is now less than $100

From his humble beginnings as the ghost of a child living in a lake, all the way through to his ultimate fate as an unstoppable cyborg terrorising starships in the future, Jason Voorhees is a horror icon who has been terrifying scary movie fans for generations. Now, you can relive the entire franchise back-to-back with the deluxe Friday the 13th Blu-ray box for just $94.99 from Best Buy.
MOVIES
My Nintendo News

Next PokeToon episode coming Friday

The Pokemon Company has announced that the next episode of the popular PokeToons series will air this Friday, 8th October. You will be able to watch it from 6am UK time / 10pm PT and the latest episode will be titled Blizzard of Summer Vacation. With the interesting blend of classic animation and comedic segments, PokeToons are well with a watch.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Syfy and USA’s ‘Chucky’: TV Review

The Child’s Play franchise occupies an amusing position at the nexus of “blissfully simple” and “amusingly overcomplicated.” Chucky’s a doll. He kills people! I’m not sure you need anything more than that to jump right into the franchise, though “He’s a doll inhabited by the soul of a serial killer through a voodoo ritual” is sufficient embellishment for the most casual of fans. On the other hand, the Child’s Play franchise has extended into increasingly loopy and increasingly direct-to-video (or whatever the kids watch movies on these days) sequels involving other dolls, other killers, more voodoo and Jennifer Tilly. There are hints that Syfy...
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

What The Chuck? Surprising Syfy Series Is A Cut Above

Like the beloved movie series from which it has been adapted, Syfy’s new “Chucky” TV series is not child’s play. “Child’s Play” was the title of the original Chucky movie released in 1988 and two subsequent sequels in 1990 and 1991. By then, the killer-doll Chucky character had accrued enough...
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
Collider

'Halloween': Why Michael Myers' Mask Never Looked Scary Again After John Carpenter's Original

The mask worn by knife-wielding madman Michael Myers in 1978's Halloween is the stuff of low-budget legend. John Carpenter, undoubtedly the Master of Horror but even more masterful at stretching a dime into gold, left the mask in the hands of production designer Tommy Lee Wallace, who famously purchased a William Shatner mask from a random Hollywood Boulevard costume shop for $1.98, spraypainted it white, and tinkered with the eye holes and hair a bit. The result, against all logic and reason, was and still is terrifying enough to become iconic shorthand for "scary murderer with a knife." It's the blankness, the utter lack of emotion at odds with the quick, effectively brutal physical violence Nick Castle brought to the role; that first Michael Myers mask is the embodiment of the nothingness at the center of a sociopath. It's improbably scary, but the real surprise came later. Here we are after 43 years, eleven sequels, and budgets ballooned well past what Carpenter was dealing with in '78, and Michael Myers' mask has somehow never looked as good as it did when someone bought Captain Kirk's face for less than $2 and slapped some spray paint over it.
MOVIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Attends ‘Halloween Kills’ Premiere Dressed as Her Mom’s Iconic ‘Psycho’ Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain. “It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you,...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s New Show Has Connection to ‘Chicago Fire’

In case you missed the news, Outsiders, “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Eric Christian Olsen has a new TV show and it’s related to “Chicago Fire.”. Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks on the CBS crime drama, is executive producer for “Rescue: MIA.” The show is set to air on CBS, so how can it be connected with one of NBC’s “One Chicago” franchise shows?
LOS ANGELES, CA

