CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Song of the Day: José James, “My Favorite Things” feat. Marcus Strickland

jazziz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVocalist José James will release his first-ever Christmas-themed album, Merry Christmas from José James, on November 19. Pre-order it here. The record celebrates the holiday season while honoring classic jazz and pop records of the 1950s. Its first single is a joyful rendition of the John Coltrane staple, “My Favorite Things,” featuring Marcus Strickland on soprano saxophone. You can listen to it via the player below. A 13 date tour to support the album has also been announced and will launch at SF Jazz in San Francisco on November 27. Click here for all tour dates.

www.jazziz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
brooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
MUSIC
lansingcitypulse.com

Favorite Things: Cody Hobbins and his Fender Stratocaster

Cody Hobbins, who owns a window-washing company, is a prodigal guitarist. Though he used to prefer pointy metal guitars fit for bands like Pantera and Ratt, he now prefers vintage-style Fender guitars. Before I joined my current band, I had always played Deans and Jacksons, maybe a Telecaster here or...
ENTERTAINMENT
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Siobhán Linnane feat. Donovan Bogney — “9 To 5”

On A Tasty New Single Inspired By Gordan Ramsay’s Raging Temper, The Fiery Dallas Performer Warns The World That They’re A Force To Be Reckoned With. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: No Savior — “Hive Minds Are a Terrible Thing to Waste”

Loud, Fast And Brash, The Lead Song On The North Texas Metal Band’s New LP Is A Timely Social Critique That Will Get Your Mind Racing And Your Ears Ringing. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
coolhunting.com

Smile feat. Robyn: Call My Name

Smile is the side project of Björn Yttling (of Peter Bjorn and John) and Joakim Åhlund (of Teddybears and Caesars) and sounds undeniably like work from both artists. Their buoyant, hopeful track “Call My Name” will appear on Smile’s upcoming LP Phantom Island (out 19 November) and features vocals by Robyn—who Åhlund has collaborated with for years, producing songs for Body Talk and Robyn. The sweet, synth-heavy song includes some gospel and vintage elements. Åhlund says, “We’ve had the song knocking about for quite some time, but when Robyn sang it, she really lifted it to another level, her vocal is just packed with so much emotion.”
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Generationals Share Animated Video for New Song “Tryin’ to Reach Ya” (Feat. Sarah Jaffe)

New Orleans-based duo Generationals (Grant Widmer and Ted Joyner) have shared an animated video for a new song, “Tryin’ to Reach Ya,” which features vocals from Sarah Jaffe. It is the latest release from their forthcoming EP, ILEANA, which will be out on November 5 via Polyvinyl. Watch the video, directed and animated by Dani Okon, below.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Posthumous Chuck Berry live album to be released in December

Dualtone Records is marking the birthday of Chuck Berry by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock ’n roll legend.“Live From Blueberry Hill” is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill café in St. Louis, one of Berry’s favorite places to play. The album will be released Dec. 17.The album features Berry tearing through classics like “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Johnny B. Goode.” In 1986, he became one of the first artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame His 95th birthday would have been Monday.More songs off the live album include “Rock and Roll Music,” “Let It Rock,” “Carol/Little Queenie,” “Around and Around,” “Nadine” and “Mean Old World.”Berry inaugurated the Duck Room in the café that hosts live music and played more than 200 monthly concerts there over 17 years. Read More ESPN reporter quits job after refusing to take a vaccineCop26 sponsors ‘complain of mismanaged climate summit’Slain woman's family questions actions of sheriff's office
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Strickland
Person
José James
Person
John Coltrane
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Norah Jones, “Christmas Don’t Be Late”

Norah Jones has released her first-ever holiday-themed full-length, I Dream of Christmas, on Blue Note Records. One of its tracks finds her reinventing The Chipmunks’ classic, “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” which is given a languid beat and swaggering horns. It is one of the highlights of the album, which features reinterpretations of holiday standards and affecting new originals exploring the complicated emotions of our times and hopes that this holiday season will be full of joy and togetherness. Order I Dream of Christmas here.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

MUSIC FOR LOVE – VOL. 1 (Music For Love)

Music For Love Vol. 1 – 100% of Proceeds Goes To Humanitarian Efforts. Rap, Reggae, Jazz, Orchestral! Bob Marley Family Included!. Founded by US-based textile entrepreneur Franco Nannucci, Music for Love is a charitable organization aimed at bringing tangible and effective economical support to different charity projects around the world. The goal is to ensure significant, immediate help to children and young adults living in contexts of extreme poverty where basic things such as survival and personal safety are questioned on a daily basis.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: CL & Jhené Aiko

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd. “I really want a lot more Asian pop stars,” says CL. The South Korean pop singer, 30, is already doing her part to meet that demand — as is the woman she’s talking to, Jhené Aiko, 33. Both artists started making music at a young age, and they’re both still reaching brand-new peaks in their...
MUSIC
WKMI

Jimmy Page’s Favorite Band Little Feat to Play Kalamazoo

Lowell George and Little Feat were Jimmy Page's #1 choice for best American band in 1975. Their latest tour brings them to the Kalamazoo State Theatre in 2022. Sometimes getting fired can be the best thing that could ever happen. Frank Zappa famously terminated Lowell George from the Mothers of Invention in 1969, telling him to go start a band of his own. Their former boss helped the slide guitarist and three other Mothers get a record deal and the band immediately started crafting their own unique blend of music. Named after George's diminutive tootsies (but with an "a," like the Beatles), Little Feat "took California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie and more, stirred it into a rich gumbo, and has been leading people in joyful dance ever since."
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Favorite Things#Sf Jazz
jazziz.com

Jon Batiste, Kenny G, Lennie Tristano & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. Jon Batiste We Are Deluxe Edition Out Now: Musician/activist Jon Batiste has released a Deluxe...
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Justin Chart

Justin Chart is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, producer and performer of improvisational jazz He is best-known for free-form jazz performances that resemble painted soundscapes Known as “The Blizzard” for his explosive playing and intricate compositional style, Chart is widely known for “Los Angeles The Song”, an upbeat song dedicated to the city of his birth The song has won numerous awards and has garnered more than 11 million views on YouTube alone Chart has written songs for numerous films and television shows Throughout his five-decade career.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

A 1987 Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead Concert Has Surfaced for Fans to Fight Over

Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead’s July 19th, 1987 show at Eugene, Oregon’s Autzen Stadium has circulated in bootleg circles for decades, and it’s now available on YouTube Music under the title Honky Tonk Lagoon. This doesn’t appear to be a legit release of any sort, but the sound is pristine and some of the songs have been shared on Dylan’s official YouTube channel.  This was the fourth stop on Dylan and the Dead’s six-city stadium tour in the summer of 1987. Each night began with a two-hour set by the Grateful Dead, and then Dylan joined them for another 12 or...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Louis Armstrong, “We Have All the Time in the World”

Louis Armstrong’s “We Have All the Time in the World” is heard nine minutes into the new 007 feature, No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig. The song was originally composed by film composer John Barry with lyrics by Hal David and became a late-life hit for Satchmo. It originally appeared in a previous James Bond film, 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, where the lead was played by George Lazenby in his sole turn as the world-renowned fictional spy. It also has a life of its own, as a timeless and beloved Valentine’s Day favorite. Revisit it via the player below.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Autumn or Amber (plan music inc.)

This is a recording of original compositions from Detroit keyboardist Chris Plansker along with the help of Colton Weatherston, Takashi Iio and Adam James. Autumn and Amber is a reflection of the music we grew up with. The entire project was recorded remotely throughout the year 2021. Out Now. Personnel.
MUSIC
inregister.com

My Favorite Things: Christian Engle

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Running, riding my bike or working out at one of our Y’s. Class in high school: My favorite year was my senior year. My first-period class was surfing. Doesn’t get much better than that!. Way to get myself moving in the morning: I’m not...
MUSIC
Billboard

What's Your Favorite Adele Song? Vote!

Adele makes music that hits you right at the core, and between her three powerful studio albums -- 19, 21 and 25 -- there's a song to fit every occasion imaginable. Though the singer’s soaring vocals are often associated with soothing post-breakup feels, she's recorded a number of relatable hits to soundtrack makeups and good times as well.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy