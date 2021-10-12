The Northwest Lights: Aurora borealis makes rare appearance in Eastern Washington, North Idaho sky

A Meridian angler’s recent catch blew state records out of the water, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release. Cris Endicott landed a 46.7-pound grass carp, a large freshwater fish species from Asia, while fishing the Snake River on Oct. 10 with a twin-tail bass jig. Endicott’s catch took the state weight record for rod-and-reel grass carp, but it also dwarfed the record for archery-caught and catch-and-release fish of the same species. Endicott’s carp measured 50 inches long — 10 inches longer than the catch-and-release record of 40 inches. The archery record was 39.5 pounds and 40.63 inches long.

