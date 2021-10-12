The Northwest Lights: Aurora borealis makes rare appearance in Eastern Washington, North Idaho sky
Above the silhouettes of mountains to the north, below the twinkling stars, a ribbon of sky glowed emerald-green Monday night. It was a hauntingly beautiful scene at Hauser Lake. Similar otherworldly sights were visible throughout the Inland Northwest and the northernmost reaches of the contiguous United States. People had a rare chance to see one of the night sky’s most incredible displays: the aurora borealis.www.spokesman.com
