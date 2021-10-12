CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

MrBeast is going to make real-life Squid Game on TikTok

dexerto.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrBeast is making big promises, as always, this time claiming that he will recreate Squid Game in real life, on one condition. If you haven’t heard of Squid Game, the hit dystopian show on Netflix, then you have been missing out on one of the most trending pieces of entertainment in...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

A real-life ‘Squid Game’ is set to take place this month in South Korea

A South Korean hotel is set to host a real-life version of the popular Netflix TV series Squid Game later this month. According to a report by The Korea Times, the St. John’s Hotel in Gangneung, Gangwon Province will be hosting a real-life version of Squid Game on October 24. The event has reportedly already been fully booked, just two days after its announcement, according to a staff member of the hotel.
ENTERTAINMENT
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Competes In Real-Life 'Squid Game' Challenge

Atlanta, GA – Netflix’s hit series Squid Game has already been making waves in the rap world, with Meek Mill comparing the popular South Korean survival drama to hood poverty earlier this week. Lil Baby is the latest rapper to catch the Squid Game bug, and he took his obsession...
ATLANTA, GA
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on October 21

The Netflix Top 10 Movies list is the only way to see which films are the most popular on the streaming service, because Netflix still doesn't release viewership numbers. Why are you keeping all these secrets, Netflix? What are you hiding? The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, Oct. 21 has a new No. 1, the just-released Night Teeth. It's a vampire flick about a human driver who chauffeurs a pair of partying bloodsuckers around Los Angeles, but finds out something bigger is going on. The only other new entry to the list is the 2018 action stinker Reprisal, starring Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo as a couple dudes hunting down a bank robber. Scary Movie 4 is riding the Halloween wave up to No. 4, but it still can't top the Dutch WWII movie The Forgotten Battle (No. 2) and grandpa bank robbers comedy Going in Style.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mrbeast
TVShowsAce

The True Story Behind ‘Squid Game’ And If It Is Real

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on September 17th. As a result, audiences have voiced bewilderment and shock. Squid Game isn’t just a story about kid’s games. The underlying tone is so much darker. The Creation of Squid Game. Squid Game is the brainchild of Hwang Dong-hyuk. The idea of the...
VIDEO GAMES
NBC News

Inside the real kids' games in 'Squid Game'

In the South Korean hit show “Squid Game,” dark twists play out against a backdrop of childhood games. In the nine-episode Netflix series, 456 players fight to the death in a series of games for a cash reward of $38 million. The show mixes deeply entrenched issues of poverty, class anxiety and income inequality with nostalgic Korean childhood pastimes. Some of the scenes have sparked global interest in the traditional folk games on the show, and experts share some background below.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid Game
Benzinga

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Inspires Real-Life Event In Abu Dhabi

Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit Korean Show “Squid Game” has inspired a similar real-life event in Abu Dhabi, albeit without fatal consequences for the participants. What Happened: The Korean Culture Center in the United Arab Emirates organized the event on Tuesday, as per a Khaleej Times report. The event reportedly...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Squid Game: Scottish cafe launches real-life challenge inspired by hit Netflix series

A Scottish café has launched a new challenge for diners inspired by one of the games in Netflix’s Squid Game.The hit Korean drama series told the story of an elaborate competition in which desperate debtors played a series of deadly children’s games in order to win a huge cash prize.In episode three, the characters compete in the second round of the competition, for which they must carve out pre-drawn shapes from a sheet of hard honeycomb, using only a needle.If the honeycomb breaks within the borders of the shape, or the players do not remove the shape before time...
TV SERIES
/Film

A Real Phone Number Was Used In Squid Game, And Netflix Is Going To End The Madness

Since debuting on Netflix last month, "Squid Game" has exploded in popularity, becoming one of the streamer's most popular series thus far. And while some fans are expressing their love on social media, others are looking to get a little more engaged. By, ya know, trying to play the Squid Game themselves — which would all be fine and dandy if not for the deadly consequences laid out in the series.
TV SERIES
Indy100

Squid Game has inspired real-life spin-offs, but not all of them are legit

Dystopian Netflix hit show Squid Game has inspired several real-life iterations — but not all of them are legitimate. The South Korean show, which is one of Netflix’s most popular series to date, centres around 456 players who compete in deadly tasks in an attempt to win a cash prize of 45.6 billion Won (approximately £28.2 million).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Grazia

Squid Game Is So Popular Because It’s Actually Just A Metaphor For Real Life

Squid Game is officially Netflix’s most popular series ever, with 111 million views in just four weeks. The streaming service announced the news this week, tweeting that the drama has had the ‘biggest series launch’ of any show including Bridgerton, Money Heist and Stranger Things. Watching the show myself, I...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Britain is closer to a real-life ‘Squid Game’ than we like to believe

Why has South Korean series Squid Game become such a global hit for Netflix, even in places like Britain, where the merest hint of a subtitle usually has viewers reaching for the remote? The show focuses on a disparate group of 456 characters enticed by a shadowy organisation to compete in a series of murderous games on an offshore island. The reward? A large cash prize. So far, so dystopian, so seen the same sort of thing before.What gives Squid Game its resonance, beyond a high quality script and bloodthirsty violence, are the predicaments of the main characters and...
WORLD
manofmany.com

A Real-Life ‘Squid Game’ Just Took Place in in Abu Dhabi

It was only a matter of time, really. Following the success of Netflix sensation Squid Game, a group of avid fans have created a real-life version, sans the murder and mayhem, and where else but the United Arab Emirates. The Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in Abu Dhabi has organised a reenactment of the games seen in the Netflix series for two teams, meaning you can finally answer the question of whether you’d survive the ordeal.
TV & VIDEOS
mediaite.com

Abu Dhabi to Host Real-Life ‘Squid Game’ … Without the Violence

Ever watch an episode of Netflix’s Squid Game and wish you were right in the middle of the action? Me neither, but now you can be … short of all the violence. Thirty fans of the hit Netflix show, split up into teams of 15, will soon be able to compete in a re-enactment of the games at The Korean Cultural Center in the United Arab Emirates. The games will be held in two sessions on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Center’s Abu Dhabi office.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Korean Cultural Centre holds its own real life Squid Game

Life imitates art, and sometimes reality takes its cues from popular TV series. Following the success of the South Korean show Squid Game, the Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhadbi held its own set of tense challenges for players to compete in, taking inspiration from the Netflix TV series – minus all the murder.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix to Change How It Measures a Title’s Viewers Post-‘Squid Game’

Netflix again touted the runaway success of Squid Game in its quarterly earnings report — while at the same time saying it will change the way it publicly reveals viewing data. In the streamer’s third quarter letter to shareholders, Netflix says that in the future it will report total hours viewed within 28 days of release, rather than the two-minute “view” metric it’s used for the past couple of years. “We think engagement as measured by hours viewed is a slightly better indicator of the overall success of our titles and member satisfaction,” the shareholder letter reads. “It also matches how outside...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy