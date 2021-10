Which genes are most commonly mutated in cancer? It’s a fundamental question that, perhaps surprisingly, has not been answered despite the past fifteen years of work done in cancer genomics. Now, a team of computational scientists at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies has combined gene mutation information with cancer prevalence data to reveal the genetic basis of cancer in the entire population of cancer patients in the United States. The work reveals how commonly each gene in the genome is mutated within the cancer patient population and the findings could help guide genetic research to develop more effective treatments than presently available.

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO