How many days should you spend in Cartagena?

Cartagena has traditionally been an affordable place, as Caribbean destinations go, but with increased tourism has come increased prices. Still, you can find a bargain no matter where you stay. If you’re interested in seeing Cartagena’s heritage architecture, you should stay inside the Walled City (more on that in a moment), where budget travelers should book a room at Casa Alejandria. For a more luxurious Cartagena itinerary base, splurge at Hotel Casa San Agustin or, if you want to stay in Bocagrande (Cartagena’s answer to Miami) sleep at Cartagena beach hotels like Penthouses Palmetto.