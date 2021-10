You can listen to this post as an audio file. Biological invasions and climate change are among the main drivers of global scale transformations; the effects of which are felt every day on our planet. Exotic species can alter the composition and structure of native communities and the functioning of ecosystems, eliminating the services they provide. In addition, they are among the main causes of biodiversity loss in the world, a situation that is amplified in habitats and ecosystems that are especially vulnerable under changing climatic conditions. Faced with this scenario, our team believed it was important to anticipate how the effects of climate change that are predicted to occur in southern Europe would affect the behaviour of Carpobrotus edulis, one of the worst invasive plants affecting our coastal ecosystems. We also set out to find out if this species has the ability to undertake rapid evolutionary changes that would allow it to accelerate the processes of adapting to new territories and environmental conditions.

