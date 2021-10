At the completion of the Calgary Flames‘ COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, it was apparent who the odd man out was on the team’s defensive depth chart. Oliver Kylington split last season playing for the Stockton Heat, languishing on the taxi squad and suiting up only eight times for the big club. It looked like the organization had given up on the 24-year-old blueliner, so I was a little bit surprised when the Flames re-signed him to a one-year, two-way contract for $750,000 in the offseason.

