Packers vs. Bengals Represented an All-Time Awful Day for Kickers on Sunday

After the Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday, Mason Crosby said that he was excited about the win and that “you gotta take joy in the moments.” For fans of both teams, there was little joy in the last 10 minutes of the game as both kickers combined to miss five field goal attempts in that time. That mark surpassed the previous NFL record of three missed field goals in the final three minutes of regulation or overtime.