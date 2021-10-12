CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Herbert Won’t Only Be Great in the Future, He’s Elite Right NOW

By Justin Krebs
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Herbert is a generational talent at Quarterback. Herbert was billed to have a bright future since he was drafted, but people thought he was years away from making a significant contribution. Instead, the Chargers Quarterback is already playing at an elite level and has guided the Chargers to a 4-1 record, which is good for first place in the AFC West. Justin Herbert’s realized potential makes the Chargers a legitimate AFC threat not just in 2021 but for years to come along with a young, defensive mastermind HC.

